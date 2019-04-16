ORLANDO, Fla. — A 75-year-old man fell and fractured his leg while getting on Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Disney's Magic Kingdom in March, according to a state report.

Man breaks leg while getting on Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin

Injury included in quarterly report release by the state

Other injuries, illnesses reported at Universal Orlando

The injury was one of several listed in a quarterly theme-park injury report released Tuesday by the state. Injuries that require a 24-hour hospital stay or longer are reported and published.

At the Magic Kingdom, a 69-year-old man fell while getting off the Prince Charming Regal Carousel on January 30, the report stated.

Other Disney World injures listed in the report include a 64-year-old man having chest pains on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios on February 28; a 30-year-old man with a pre-existing condition having a seizure at Slinky Dog Dash; and a 56-year-old woman feeling "dizzy and lightheaded" after riding Under the Sea-Journey of the Little Mermaid on February 9.

At Universal Orlando, a 19-year-old man experienced "foot pain" on the E.T. Adventure ride on January 31.

However, there seems to be a discrepancy between the report and a lawsuit that was filed in February for an incident that happened on the same day at the attraction. The lawsuit was filed by the mother of an 11-year-old Brazilian boy who broke multiple bones when his foot was crushed on the ride. At the time of the incident, Orlando paramedics responded and transported a "pediatric" patient to a hospital, according to city records.

A 27-year-old woman also had "foot pain" after riding Universal's Jurassic Park River Adventure on February 15, according to the state report.

SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland Florida and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay didn't report any injuries or illnesses.

Florida's major theme parks self-report guest injuries and illnesses to the state to remain exempt from state inspections.