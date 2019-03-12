ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy had his foot and leg crushed on the E.T. Adventure ride at Universal Studios Florida, according to a lawsuit filed last month.

The incident happened on January 31 when Tiago Perez and his family were visiting the park from Brazil.

The lawsuit claims that Tiago was subjected to "violent force," which caused serious and permanent injuries including multiple broken bones.

The Orlando Fire Department responded to the incident and paramedics provided "advanced life support."

At the time, the department wouldn't provide additional information about the call.

On February 1, Universal spokesman Tom Schroder released the following statement to Spectrum News 13: "There was an incident last night—but we are confident that the attraction was operating normally at the time. The ride is temporarily closed as part of our own safety and review procedures."

At the E.T. Adventure, riders board "flying bikes" that take them through scenes recreated from the 1982 Steven Spielberg film.

The lawsuit claims that Universal was aware of the ride's "dangers" prior to the incident and "failed to protect or warn the public."

"Despite its knowledge of the dangers of the ride to users, [Universal], marketed the ride to families as a ride safe for their use, and encouraged them to use the ride that [Universal] knew could seriously injure users."

The lawsuit also claims the E.T. ride lacks the "appropriate restraint systems" to protect riders from injury.

Roberta Perez, the boy's mother, is seeking at least $15,000 in damages.

The lawsuit added that Universal was aware that many of its visitors like Tiago and his mother do not speak nor read English, and that the ride failed to have "appropriate warning and ride instructions for non-English speaking guests."