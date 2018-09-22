ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be seasonably warm and breezy this weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast. After some morning coastal showers, storm chances will increase from east to west by lunchtime and they'll last into the afternoon.

Some of the storms could become strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The storms will taper off right around sunset. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with temperatures dropping back into low to mid 70s by Sunday morning.

Our easterly wind will continue on Sunday. This set up will allow for coastal showers in the east on Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s inland and upper 80s along the East Coast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will re-develop and increase from east to west by lunchtime on Sunday. The storms will continue to move toward the west through the afternoon and they will taper off by early evening. It will be another breezy day.

The new school and work week will start out with the chance for showers and thunderstorms for both Monday and Tuesday. The coverage of storms will be around 40 to 50 percent for both afternoons. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms will diminish by early evening. Morning temperatures will start out in the low to mid 70s for the start of the week.

Our winds will shift out of the south and southeast by the middle of the week. This weather pattern change will lead to less afternoon thunderstorms with some drier air moving into the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The coverage of storms by will drop to 30 to 40 percent by midweek.

WATCHING THE TROPICS

The tropics are becoming more active once again. Tropical Depression 11 developed on Friday night to the east of the Windward Islands. It has winds of 35 mph and it is moving toward the west-northwest. This system is not expected to develop beyond a tropical depression as it moves west. The conditions are unfavorable thanks to strong wind shear and drier air.

There is also a strong tropical wave that just came off the coast of Africa. This tropical wave has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression over the weekend. This poses no threat to land. The system will move toward the west into the central Atlantic in the coming days.

The third area of disturb weather is to the southeast of Bermuda. This has a small chance of developing into a system. It will likely not pose a significant threat to land.

Finally, there is a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the north-central Atlantic. This system will likely develop into a subtropical storm sometime this week. This storm will remain out in the Atlantic. It will likely just be a fish and ship storm.

As of right now, none of the systems pose a significant threat to land. Conditions are becoming increasingly unfavorable in the Caribbean and in portions of the eastern Atlantic thanks to increasing drier air and stronger winds aloft that will tear systems apart. But, we will continue to monitor all of these systems along with any others.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th. The next name on the list is Kirk.

