ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida Department of Transportation officials say 122 million SunPass transactions have been posted -- good news for drivers worried the delay in getting the SunPass accounts settled would hurt their finances.

But FDOT also acknowledged the backlog of SunPass transactions that were left unposted was far more than originally stated -- up to 170 million transactions were backlogged by Conduent, the company contracted to operate the SunPass toll system.

SUNPASS UPDATE: More than 122 million transactions have been posted as of 8 a.m. today. As of today, the total backlog of transactions including SunPass transactions are 170 million. SunPass is working diligently to clear the backlog of toll transactions. https://t.co/gVL5RvKl06 pic.twitter.com/qIuAEcQu9W — Turnpike Orlando (@TurnpikeOrlando) July 25, 2018

FDOT acknowledged the backlog in SunPass toll transactions in July, about a month after SunPass suspended toll processing ahead of a planned system rebuild. But while toll transactions were recorded, the system was never brought back online, and the transactions were never posted to SunPass user accounts.

FDOT has suspended fees and penalties while Conduent continues to work through the backlog of transactions.

The agency also insists that Conduent will be held accountable for the backlog, saying the company has failed to meet several performance obligations.

Some Democratic state lawmakers, however, want to go a step further and are urging FDOT and Gov. Rick Scott to suspend SunPass toll collections entirely until the system is fixed.

“Tolls-Gate” scandal is worse than we initially thought at @MyFDOT. Governor @ScottforFlorida must immediately step up & protect Floridians by issuing an executive order suspending tolls until this matter is resolved. Day 55. @noahpransky @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/WsKH34mu8W — Kionne McGhee (@kionnemcghee) July 25, 2018

Others are calling for the contract with Conduent to be terminated.