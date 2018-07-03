FLORIDA -- Tired of SunPass not working correctly? So is the Florida Department of Transportation.

In a scathing letter sent from FDOT Secretary Mike Dew to the president of Conduent -- the company who built, designed and currently operates the new SunPass system -- the agency is giving the firm a deadline to fix the problems.

Conduent has 10 days from June 28 to assure FDOT in writing that it has the ability to perform all the services and requests that were intended for SunPass in the first place.

FDOT demanded an end date as well.

In the letter, FDOT says about 90 million transactions have not still not been processed as of Tuesday. In addition, there are still deficiencies in SunPass' call center, website interface and mobile app, FDOT says.

Because the service is so unreliable, SunPass customers are unable to use their SunPass at various non-department locations.

Last month, SunPass was taken down for maintenance , which was supposed to last several days. But major problems have persisted.

Conduent only has a few days left to respond.