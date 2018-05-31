TAMPA -- If you need to add funds to your SunPass Account, do it this week.

SunPass website will be down June 5-11

Users will not be able to add funds during system maintenance

SunPass officials announced Wednesday that the prepaid toll program's website will be down for maintenance starting June 5 at 7 p.m. and remain down until Monday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

Toll transactions will be held while the system is down and will be submitted once the system is back online. However, users won't be able to add funds while the system is down.

In addition to the website outage, SunPass call centers, walk-in centers and registrations and removals will not be available.

