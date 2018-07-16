TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation has announced it will withhold all payments to the SunPass contractor until the system is fixed.

The state's contract with Conduent includes several performance provisions, but the company has failed "to meet obligations," according to officials.

"The delays in providing a fully functional SunPass system is completely unacceptable to FDOT and to our customers," FDOT secretary Mike Dew said in a statement. "I am committed to holding those responsible accountable."

It's estimated that Conduent will have to process up to eight million backlogged transactions each day to get caught up.

The issues first began as SunPass began switching to a new system called the SunPass Centralized Customer Service System.

Until the system is fixed, FDOT says late fees and penalties will be suspended.