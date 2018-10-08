Hurricane Michael is heading into the Gulf of Mexico and into more favorable conditions for strengthening.

If landfall — expected to happen along Florida's Panhandle — happens at high tide, Michael's storm surge could be anywhere between 2 to 12 feet.

"This storm will be life threatening and extremely dangerous," Gov. Rick Scott said Monday.

Spectrum News reporters and photographers are in the Florida Panhandle, bringing you real-time coverage of Hurricane Michael. Check back here for live updates: