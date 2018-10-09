Airbnb has activated its Open Homes program ahead of Hurricane Michael to help residents forced to evacuate from their homes.
- Airbnb offering free temporary housing for evacuees
- Free housing offer also applies to emergency relief workers
- Free temporary housing available in Florida, Georgia, Alabama
The programs allows evacuees and emergency relief workers to stay at select homes free of charge.
From now until October 29, free temporary housing will be available in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Hosts can participate by listing their properties for free at airbnb.com/hurricanemichael. Evacuees can then go to the same link and select "Find shelter" for free listings.
Areas offering free housing for evacuees and relief workers include:
Florida
- Greater Jacksonville area
- Central Florida (Orange, Osceola, Polk, Brevard, Seminole, Volusia, Marion, Lake, Sumter counties)
- Greater Gainesville area
Alabama
- Greater Mobile area
- Greater Montgomery area
- Greater Dothan area
- Greater Auburn/Opelika area
- Greater Savannah area
Georgia
- Greater Savannah area
- Greater Columbus area
- Greater Macon area
- Greater Brunswick area (Camden, Clinch and Wayne counties)
Airbnb says it will expand the Open Homes listings if needed.