Airbnb has activated its Open Homes program ahead of Hurricane Michael to help residents forced to evacuate from their homes.

Airbnb offering free temporary housing for evacuees

Free housing offer also applies to emergency relief workers

Free temporary housing available in Florida, Georgia, Alabama

The programs allows evacuees and emergency relief workers to stay at select homes free of charge.

From now until October 29, free temporary housing will be available in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Hosts can participate by listing their properties for free at airbnb.com/hurricanemichael . Evacuees can then go to the same link and select "Find shelter" for free listings.

Areas offering free housing for evacuees and relief workers include:

Florida

Greater Jacksonville area

Central Florida (Orange, Osceola, Polk, Brevard, Seminole, Volusia, Marion, Lake, Sumter counties)

Greater Gainesville area

Alabama

Greater Mobile area

Greater Montgomery area

Greater Dothan area

Greater Auburn/Opelika area

Greater Savannah area

Georgia

Greater Savannah area

Greater Columbus area

Greater Macon area

Greater Brunswick area (Camden, Clinch and Wayne counties)

Airbnb says it will expand the Open Homes listings if needed.