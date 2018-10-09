OCALA, Florida — Marion County Emergency Management has begun giving out free sandbags for those in the western portion of the county, specifically in the Ocala area.

The locations are in Dunnellon and Silver Springs, one in north Marion County on 441 and another in the south on 80th Street.

The city of Ocala will also have sites open until 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents can find them on NE Eighth Avenue and on State Road 40.

The limit is 10 per resident, and they're free. A proof of residency is required.