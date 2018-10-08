ORLANDO, Florida — Tropical Storm Michael is almost a hurricane with top winds of 70 mph. It is projected to move into the Gulf of Mexico Monday into favorable conditions for strengthening.

Winds will remain breezy across Central Florida

The latest forecast track does have this system eventually making landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida, somewhere along the Panhandle to the Big Bend area.

While the worst of the impacts will stay north and west of Central Florida, this system bears close watching for any shifts in the track.

Regardless of where the center goes, tropical moisture will stream into our area starting Tuesday, generating more numerous showers and storms with squalls containing brief gusty winds.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Gulf Coast between the Suwanee River and Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay.

A hurricane watch extends north and west to the Alabama state line.

The center is located 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

The system is moving to the north at 7 mph. The minimum central pressure has dropped to 983 mb.

Tropical storm and hurricane warnings continue for parts of western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

The following advisories are in effect:

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

The Cuban province of the Isle of Youth

The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Alabama-Florida border to Suwanee River Florida

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is possible in western Cuba, with localized amounts to 12 inches with similar ranges projected for the Florida Panhandle.

Outer bands affecting the Florida Keys may produce 2 to 4 inches of rain there.

The system will lift northward into the Gulf of Mexico Monday, eventually making landfall along the northern Gulf coast as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane Wednesday or Thursday.

While the likelihood of a direct strike in the Florida Panhandle is increasing, it is too early to determine an exact location.

There remains high uncertainty about the possible intensity of the system, but it is very likely that Michael will drag tropical moisture across Florida. This will increase the rain chances across the entire peninsula for the middle of the upcoming week.

Winds will also remain breezy across Central Florida over the next few days, but the worst wind and rain is expected to stay west and northwest of the area.

Tropical Storm Leslie

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Leslie continues to meander in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Leslie continues to produce rip currents and large swells across the U.S. east coast, including Florida.

The storm is located about 990 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. This storm does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S., but large swells will likely continue over the next two to three days.

Leslie sustained winds are at 50 mph. It is moving east-southeast at 13 mph. The minimum central pressure is 989 mb.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles from the center.

Leslie will continue to move to the southeast over the next several days, taking Leslie across the central and eastern Atlantic.

The system will remain a tropical storm for the next several days, but could near hurricane strength on Wednesday or Thursday.

A third area of interest has formed in the eastern Atlantic near the Azores, but this system has a low chance of development.

It has a small chance to develop into either a subtropical or tropical storm.

Hurricane season runs through November 30. ​