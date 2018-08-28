ORLANDO, Fla. -- Polls are now closed in most Florida counties for the primary election.

In many counties, voter turnout is higher than in a typical Florida mid-term election.

The Florida Divsion of Elections reports nearly 1.86 million people either voted early in Florida or returned their mail-in ballots, with another 1.3 million mail-in ballots not yet returned.

In the 2014 primary, 1.2 million voted early or by mail.

Tuesday's primary will set the stage for November, with Democrats and Republicans choosing nominees for governor, attorney general and other cabinet positions, an assortment of Congressional and state legislature seats, and some county-level elections.

There was plenty of action for non-partisan candidates too though, with county commission races, school board races, judgeships and referendums in almost every county.

RACES: Democratic governor | Republican governor | District 9 Democratic primary | Central Florida local races | Tampa Bay local races

The Latest

Updates posted as they come in.

8:35 p.m.

President Trump has tweeted for Ron DeSantis:

Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida. Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

8:25 p.m.

Rep. Val Demings has beaten a Democratic challenger in the House District 10 race. Since there is no Republican challenger, Demings will return to Washington for another two years.

Adam Putnam conceding to Ron DeSantis:

"We ran an honest-to-goodness grassroots campaign, and I'm very proud of that."

8:20 p.m.

FL Rep. Sean Shaw has won the Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general, according to Associated Press.

8:14 p.m.

Sheriff Jerry Demings has won the race for Orange County mayor.

Rep. Ted Yoho, representing District 3, beat his Republican challenger and will go on to the November election. His district includes Marion County.

8:06 P.M.

The Associated Press has also called the U.S. House District 9 Democratic primary for Rep. Darren Soto, beating Alan Grayson.

Meanwhile, Gov. Rick Scott has handily won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, which sets him up for a showdown with Sen. Bill Nelson in November.

8 p.m.

Rep. Ron DeSantis has won the Republican nomination for governor, beating Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam.

The Associated Press is also beginning to call U.S. House Congressional primary races.

In the Tampa area, FBI agent Chris Hunter won the Democratic nomination in U.S. House district 12. He'll face incumbent Gus Bilirakis in November.

In the Orlando area, incumbent Rep. Stephanie Murphy in Rep. fended off a primary challenge and will go on to november.

In South Florida, U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo has fended off a challenger to win his primary in the Miami area. He's expected to face a tough race in November against his Democratic challenger.

7:50 p.m.

How important is an endorsement?

Florida Agricultural Commission Adam Putnam was believed to be the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee for governor.

Then President Trump endorsed Rep. Ron DeSantis.

So far, early returns show Ron DeSantis beating Adam Putnam.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic primary for governor, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed candidate Andrew Gillum.

So far, Gillum is in second place behind Gwen Graham, but early indications are Gillum is ahead in several counties -- including Orange County.

Some big numbers from Orange County: with 212 of 247 precincts reporting, it's @AndrewGillum over @GwenGraham, 39%-30%. @flgov — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) August 28, 2018

7:30 p.m.

Early returns are in for many races across the state, but early returns can be deceptive.

For instance, currently Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, appears to be fending off challenge from former Congressman Alan Grayson, with less than 100 out of 198 precincts reporting.

Soto represents District 9, which includes parts of Orange and Polk and Osceola counties.

In District 15, Ross Spano so far is fending off a crowded field to be the Republican candidate to replace outgoing Rep. Dennis Ross.

Meanwhile, so far Kristen Carlson appears to be in the lead for the Democratic nomination.

That district includes parts of Lake, Polk and Hillsborough counties.

7 p.m.

The polls have now closed in most Florida counties. Counties in the west panhandle, which are in the Central time zone, will close at 8 p.m.

6:50 p.m.

Two major races could be decided tonight in Orange County.

Sheriff Jerry Demings, businessman Rob Panepinto and Commissioner Pete Clarke are running to replace Teresa Jacobs as mayor of Orange County.

Demings is holding his watch party with his wife, Rep. Val Demings, who is in a universal primary for Congressional district 10.

Jacobs is term-limited and running for another big position -- chairperson for the Orange County School Board, opposite school board member Nancy Robbinson, and educators Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert Prater.

5:55 p.m.

Counties across Florida are reporting higher turnout numbers compared to 2014.

Reporter Greg Pallone is at the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections. Officials there say as of Tuesday afternoon, turnout was nearly 23 percent for the primary, compared to 22 percent in 2014 overall.

In Volusia County, more than 96,000 people had cast their ballots so far, according to reporter Brittany Jones.

Over in Manatee County, on the Gulf Coast, reporter Cait McVey says the county has seen its highest primary turnout in 20 years -- and the polls haven't closed yet.

5 p.m.

We got reports from Lake County that some people were not able to get a ballot for their affiliated party -- despite saying claims they were previously registered.

A number of voters who recently had their driver's licenses renewed say they were automatically place on the "No Party Affiliation" ballot.

Officials say they should have specified their political affiliation when they renewed their license.

“I too would be distressed if I felt like I were being disenfranchised," said Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays. "It’s one of those oversight things people didn’t realize was happening at the time. I’m told by supervisors who have been in the business longer than I that this frequently occurs in the presidential primaries as well."

Hays says he is working with the Lake County tax collectors office to prevent similar issues in the future.

In 2016, we received several reports of this during the presidential primary. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph instituted a paper receipt so that residents could make sure their party affiliation was correct.

LIVE UPDATES FROM OUR REPORTERS