ORLANDO, Florida -- If you see a giant plastic ball pit, it's pretty tempting to jump in, right?

Well, this weekend, you can give into your temptations and flop, flip, or slide on in a huge pit on Orange Avenue and West Pine Street. It's part of Creative City Project's IMMERSE, which is swallowing up the streets of downtown Orlando.

In about 3 hours in downtown Orlando, you could be doing this... over and over and over.... @MyNews13 #immerse @creative_prj @DWNTWN_ORLANDO pic.twitter.com/pCkO8NSWX0 — Allison Walker Torres (@AllisonTorresTV) October 19, 2018

IMMERSE features 1,000 artists from 100 arts organizations, "anybody from the Orlando Philharmonic and the Orlando Ballet, to artists who are just starting their career," Executive Director Cole NeSmith said. "Some of it is performances, some of it is interactive experiences like this (ball pit) right here."

If you like taking photos of yourself in exotic or themed environments, you'll want to hit up the Worlds of Corksicle.

"It's a three-story building on Jackson Street that we have transformed into 12 built worlds that people can explore and interact with and, of course, take photos in," he said.

IMMERSE 2018 offers four ticket options:

The IMMERSE Experience Basic Ticket (FREE) - Experience hundreds of performances

(FREE) - Experience hundreds of performances The Full Experience Plus Ticket ($22.97) - Experience hundreds pf performances, plus access to large scale interactive installations, including the 3,200 square-foot Giant Ball Pit and multi-room Photo Experience called "The Worlds of Corksicle"

- Experience hundreds pf performances, plus access to large scale interactive installations, including the 3,200 square-foot Giant Ball Pit and multi-room Photo Experience called "The Worlds of Corksicle" The VIP Experience Ticket ($75) - All of the above, plus access to reserved VIP-only viewing areas at the stages and a curated giude to help navigate IMMERSE, along with entry into a Cocktail Experience for guests over 21

- All of the above, plus access to reserved VIP-only viewing areas at the stages and a curated giude to help navigate IMMERSE, along with entry into a Cocktail Experience for guests over 21 The Dinner Party Project Experience Ticket ($150) - All of the above, plus an exclusive four-course meal right in the middle of IMMERSE with special performances just for diners

IMMERSE is 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Orange Avenue from Washington to Jackson will be closed during that time .