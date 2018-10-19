ORLANDO, Florida —One of the metro area's busiest roads, Orange Avenue, will have significant closures due to a performance event.

IMMERSE to take downtown by storm with arts, performances



SEE BELOW: If you’re heading out to downtown Orlando, see the map ▼

It is not due to construction, but due to an event called IMMERSE presented by the Creative City Project, a collaborative art and performance event involving more than 100 participating organizations and a 3,200-square-foot ball pit as well.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To accommodate this event, Orange Avenue will be closed all weekend until Sunday at 5 a.m. from Washington Street to Jackson Street.

In addition, a portion of Church Street will also be closed from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue.

If you are not going to this event and just trying to get around it, get off of Orange Avenue at either Robinson Street or Washington Street and head west to Hughey Avenue.

Head west on Central Boulevard and then take Division Avenue south. You can enter Interstate 4 from South Street if that is what you are trying to do.

If you are going to the event, the closest garages to the event are:

Library Garage on Central

55 west garage on Pine Street

Garage at Orlando City Hall

Garage at Rosalind and Jackson

If you do not want to drive yourself, Uber is offering discounts to the event with code word IMMERSE18.