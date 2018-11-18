ORLANDO, Fla. — A pleasant Sunday is ahead across central Florida with warmer temperatures to end the weekend. Our winds will be shifting from the north and northeast to more of an easterly direction today. This wind shift will allow our temperatures to warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for this afternoon.

Skies will be partly sunny along the coastline with mostly sunny skies farther inland. An area of high pressure over the Southeastern U.S. will keep the dry air locked in place over central Florida. Outside of a stray sprinkle along the coast, most neighborhoods will be in for a pleasant Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 50s for your Sunday and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight tonight with temperatures falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Monday morning. After the cool start, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s with partly sunny skies to start the week.

A weak cold front will reinforce the dry air over central Florida on Wednesday. This cold front will keep temperatures in check. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s for afternoon highs with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

A storm system could move in from the Gulf of Mexico late Thursday night and into Saturday. This will increase the chance for rain to 20 to 30 percent for Black Friday and next Saturday. The track and intensity of the storm system are still uncertain. But, there will likely be rain to dodge by the end of the week and into next weekend. Temperatures will reach highs near 80 degrees with overnight lows into the lower 60s for next Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Update:

No new development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach Conditions:

Surfing conditions today will be poor to fair with an east/east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be 2 to 3 plus feet with a moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper-70s and the UV index is at 5. Skies will be partly sunny along the coast with an isolated light shower possible.

If you plan to go out boating expect seas of 3 to 4 feet and a light chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 knots.

