PALM BAY, Fla. — Another turkey giveaway is in the books in Palm Bay.

Hundreds came out to turkey giveaway

Giveaway hosted by Alpizar Law Firm

Hundreds of residents came out Saturday to get the main dish of their Thanksgiving meal. One of those recipients is Tricia Exilus who is not only a full time college student, she also works full time.

“I was at work from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. so I came here at 6,” Exilus says.

After working overnight she came directly to the Alpizar Law Firm event to get her hands on a turkey and as a college student, she understands the value of a dollar.

According to John Alpizar, he does too, and thats why his family has been organizing this giveaway for six years.

“First year we gave out 300, then last year about 600 and this year 700,” Alpizar explains.

Exilus says she and her mother have been coming here for two years and enjoy their new family tradition. She also says her mother is an amazing cook and is hoping to learn her secret ingredient one day. However, Exilus says so far, her mom's not budging.

“She don’t want to tell me, she says I have to make it my own, so you have to have your own secret ingredient and I'm like I don’t have one yet,” laughs Exilus.

This year she will get the chance to cook Thanksgiving dinner and perhaps come up with a secret ingredient of her own.

It costs about 20 thousand dollars to put on this one day event because of the cost of live entertainment, free food, and the turkey giveaway.