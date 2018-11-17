ORLANDO, Fla. — After another chilly start, skies will stay mostly sunny this afternoon with warming temperatures. Afternoon highs today will rebound back into the low to mid-70s for most neighborhoods in central Florida.

An area of high pressure will begin to build over the region and this will help temperatures to warm back to seasonal averages.

Skies will stay clear tonight, so if you’re heading out to the UCF Knights football game at Spectrum Stadium it will be nice, but cool with temperatures in the 60s for the game. Skies will be clear overnight and waking up on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 50s on Sunday and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny for the second half of the weekend.

The warming trend will continue into Monday with partly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s stepping out the door back to work and school on Monday.

A shot of slightly cooler air works in for the middle of the week. This will only drop temperatures by a few degrees. Highs will drop back into the middle to upper 70s with morning lows in the middle to upper 50s.

There is still uncertainty in the forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. An area of low pressure could move across parts of the region for the holiday. This could bring back the chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. However, the track and intensity of the potential storm system remains unclear. Just keep in mind there could be increasing rain chances by week’s end.

Tropical Update:

There are no areas of concern in the tropics right now and new development is not expected over the next 5 days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach Forecast:

Surfing conditions today will be poor to fair with an east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be 2 to 3 plus feet with a low rip current risk. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper-70s and the UV index is at 5. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny today.

If you plan to go out boating expect seas of 3 to 4 feet and a light chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

