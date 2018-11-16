ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will be much cooler than normal.

After starting in the upper 40s, temperatures will only warm to the upper 60s despite plenty of sunshine.

That is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. In fact, Friday will be noticeably cooler with temperatures more typical of January than November.

Sunshine returns for Friday and sticks around for most of the weekend.

Winds will shift from the North on Friday to the East later in the weekend. That will allow temperatures to warm back to near or even slightly above normal by Sunday.

The easterly winds will bring a very slight chance of a coastal shower to the Volusia County coast on Sunday.

Otherwise, the weather stays dry into next week.

Long range forecasts point to the development of an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico late next week.

That could bring us a few showers on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday but for now the chances of rain are low.

A moderate to fresh northerly breeze will produce poor to hazardous boating conditions away from the immediate coast Friday.

A small-craft advisory has been posted for the offshore waters.

In the surf, conditions will be poor with a mix of northeast swell and a northerly wind chop and wave around 2 to 4 feet.

Tropical Update

The tropics are quiet and there is nothing expected to develop in the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

— Rob Eicher

