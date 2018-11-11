ORLANDO, Fla. — It feels a little more comfortable stepping out the door this weekend after a weak cold front move through on Saturday. This front has knocked temperatures back slightly and it has also lowered our humidity. However, the clouds will continue to linger throughout today with a chance for a few showers.

The rain will not be widespread, but there is a 20 percent coverage of showers anticipated this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s along the coast and the lower 80s farther inland.

The warmth and humidity will once again build for the start of the week ahead of our next cold front. Hit and miss rain showers will be possible Monday through about mid-week ahead of the next front that is slated to move through the region on Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than our seasonal averages with highs in the low to mid-80s for most neighborhoods to begin the week. Morning temperatures will be rather warm too. Morning lows will start out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The cold front will pass through central Florida on Wednesday. This front will send temperatures tumbling back to the 70s for afternoon highs on Thursday and overnight lows will eventually dip into the 50s by week’s end. Along with the cooler temperatures, drier air will punch in behind the front. This will lead to mostly to partly sunny skies for next weekend.

Beach Forecast:

There will be poor surfing conditions today with a stronger northeast windswell. Wave heights will be 2-3 plus feet with a moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s and with mostly cloudy skies today the UV index is down to a four. There will be a chance of showers along the coast.

If you plan to go out boating, expect another chance for showers and breezy conditions. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 knots. Seas will be 4 to 5 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Update:

There is a 50 percent chance a subtropical or tropical system could develop by mid-week around near or north of Puerto Rico. This system would stay out in the Atlantic and get swept away by a cold front and it would not pose a threat to Florida. If the system develops, it would be given the name Patty.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.