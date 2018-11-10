ORLANDO, Fla. -- Crowds flocked to downtown Orlando on Saturday for the 19th annual Veterans Day Parade.

The event honored the men and women who served in the armed forces.

Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city leaders helped kick off the parade.

Marching bands, active duty military members, veterans groups, and decorative floats made their way down Orange Avenue.

"Being able to honor those who have fought and died for our country, that have ensured our freedoms, that never gets old," Dyer said.

The theme of this year's parade was honoring Purple Heart recipients and their families.