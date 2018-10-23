ORLANDO, Fla. --
Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Workshop: Legal & Ethical Foundations
- Lawyers will share their experiences working with entrepreneurs and small businesses. Workshops are available for veteran entrepreneurs and those affiliated with veteran entrepreneurship.
- Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 12201 Research Parkway Room 211, Orlando, FL 32826
2018 Soldier City’s Veterans Salute Dinner
- This dinner honors the veterans of all wars. Commanding Officer James Guth and Colonel Larry Redmond (RET) will share their stories.
- Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Marina Building, 1104 Lakeshore Boulevard, Saint Cloud, FL 34769
Winter Park’s 8th Annual Veterans Day Celebration
- This event pays tribute to veterans' dedicated service to our country. The community is invited to join us in honoring these distinguished men and women.
- November 9 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Winter Park Community Center, 721 West New England Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade
- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council will host the 19th annual City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade to honor the courageous men and women of the armed forces who have fought for our nation’s freedoms.
- November 10 starting at 11 a.m.
- The parade begins at the corner of Robinson St. and Orange Ave., traveling south along Orange Ave. to Central Blvd., heading east to Rosalind Ave., and ending at the corner of Rosalind Ave. and Robinson St.
- The city of Sanford will host a morning full of activities that honor veterans and active duty military.
- November 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Veterans Memorial Park, Sanford, Florida 32771
2nd Annual 2018 Veterans Day Street Parade
- Join us as we honor those who have served our country at the official after-party following the City of Orlando's Veteran's Day parade. This event is family-friendly and free to the public. All proceeds will go to benefit FAVOB & The Semper Fi Fund.
- Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Ace Cafe Orlando, 100 West Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32801
- Guest speakers will talk about their experiences and veterans' contributions to our nation.
- Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Lakefront Park & Gazebo, 125 N. Lakeshore Dr., Ocoee, FL 34761
Veterans Day Pen Turning Event
- "Turn a pen" for $10, and all proceeds will be donated to the National Veterans Foundation. No woodworking experience? No worries! We'll teach you the skills, and you'll leave with a finished project.
- Nov. 10 from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Rockler Woodworking and Hardware - Altamonte Springs, 515 E Altamonte Drive, Suite 1018, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
FREE Admission to Harry P. Leu Gardens
- Free admission for all veterans and current military all day!
- Nov. 11 during busniess hours
- 1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando, FL 32803
Winter Springs Veterans Day Tribute
- The Rotary Club of Winter Springs and the City of Winter Springs host this annual celebration of our nation’s heroes.
- Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Winter Springs Town Center,
434 And Tuskawilla Rd,
Winter Springs, FL 32708