ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest cold front has shifted south of the area, leaving a cooler and drier airmass in place for today.

Boating conditions will be poor today, due to breezy north to northeast winds. Expect a choppy setup on the Intracoastal. Seas offshore will range between 3 to 5 feet.

Winds from the north to northeast will be a bit breezy. Temperatures at the coast will stay in the low 70s while mid-70s will be common inland. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Tonight, the stalled front will lift back north, introducing more clouds. Tomorrow, unsettled weather will return as moisture increases with the passing warm front.

This will keep additional showers in the forecast through the early part of the work week. Highs will climb back above average during this time.

After a brief cool-down today, above-average readings in the mid-80s will resume through at least midweek. In the tropics, there are no systems at this time.

Hurricane season continues through November 30.

In the tropics, there are no areas of concern at this time. Hurricane season continues through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.