ORLANDO, Fla. — In one of the most contentious races leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, Republican Gov. Rick Scott is campaigning to unseat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson for the Florida U.S. Senate seat.

Florida’s two-term Republican governor is challenging incumbent Nelson for the seat that Nelson has held since 2001. Nelson is seeking his fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Experts say the race could help determine Republican or Democratic control over the U.S. Senate.

The back-and-forth scuffling between the candidates over ideologies, work records, and work ethic has been a hallmark throughout much of their campaigns.

In Nelson and Scott's first debate in early October, the candidates sparred over hot-topic issues such as immigration, gun rights, the economy, health care, and Puerto Rico .

Both have used television ads to attack each other on matters such as work history and respective responses to crises such as hurricane recovery — especially in the advent of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

To some critics' disdain, Scott used his response to Hurricane Michael in a TV ad for his campaign, though strategists said his response could also help tilt the race in his favor.

The U.S. Senate incumbent also blamed Scott in his televised debate for the effects of red tide in Florida, saying Scott “systematically disassembled the environmental agencies of this state” as Florida governor. Scott countered by saying nature is to blame for red tide, and that his office is spending millions of dollars to help impacted communities.

Campaign support and funding

The 2018 midterm elections have also become the most expensive nonpresidential elections in U.S. history.

More than $5 billion has been raised at this point going to federal, state and local campaigns.

The two candidates have raised a combined $79 million, according to campaign finance reports from mid-October. Scott — whose estimated worth is more than $232 million — has reportedly spent almost three times as much as Nelson, pouring in $18 million of his own money into his campaign.

Outside groups have already spent $43 million in the Florida U.S. Senate race , fueling TV commercials, campaign mailers, and other support in an attempt to reach voters, according to Spectrum News reporter Samantha-Jo Roth. Nelson continues to be the biggest beneficiary of that cash.

Scott is relying on big names in the GOP to bolster his campaign. President Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Tampa , and has made multiple Twitter endorsements on behalf of Scott. Vice President Mike Pence also made a campaign stop in Orlando earlier this year on behalf the Senate candidate.

As for Nelson's support, he's also relied on the rallying of fellow Democratic leaders. Former Vice President Joe Biden held a series of campaign stops in Florida with Democratic Party candidates such as Nelson, who also has the endorsement of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

A Spectrum News exclusive SurveyUSA election poll conducted between October 18 and October 21 determined that Nelson was leading Scott by 8 points, 49 percent to 41 percent.

In a SurveyUSA poll conducted in September , Nelson trailed Scott by 2 points, but SurveyUSA stresses that poll results are fluid.

Live Updates From Our Crews in the Field