ORLANDO, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Central Florida on Thursday, campaigning for Gov. Rick Scott's senate campaign.

The vice president is backing Rick Scott for U.S. Senate race

Scott faces off against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson

Learn more about the candidates here



However, he will not attend the GOP rally that kicked off the campaign on Thursday in Orlando.

Yet, the vice president will be there for a luncheon later in the day.

He will attend a nighttime reception in the Villages.

Pence and President Donald Trump have publicly backed Scott in his bid to unseat longtime U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.