ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A South Florida man accused of mailing over a dozen pipe bombs to Democratic leaders and critics of President Trump will face a judge in federal court on Monday in Miami.

Cesar Sayoc faces 58 years in prison and is charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against a former president and other people, making threatening interstate communications, and assaulting current or former officers.

The bomb threats began Monday, October 22, with billionaire investor George Soros and continued through the week with packages sent to the Clintons, former President Barack Obama, CNN, actor Robert De Niro, former Vice President Joe Biden, and several others. Sayoc was arrested on Friday in Plantation, Florida.

He told investigators after he was arrested in Plantation that the pipe bombs wouldn't have hurt anyone, and that he didn't want to hurt anyone, according to a law enforcement official. But federal authorities say the 14 pipe bombs Sayoc allegedly sent through the US mail are real, and were a danger to the people he mailed them to in recent days.

The FBI says DNA evidence and a fingerprint on the pipe bomb packages led them to Sayoc of Aventura, Florida.

Federal agents say they have not ruled out the possibility that Sayoc might have been helped by others. They are still investigating whether there are other subjects.

Investigators are also analyzing Sayoc's van, which officials believe Sayoc was living in and may have built the pipe bombs in. They also found explosive-device materials and credit-card receipts in there.

His social media accounts and the windows of his white van were plastered with messages supporting the President, and provocative photos and memes attacking liberals. A Facebook video showed him in a MAGA hat at Trump rally in 2016.

He was also open with a former boss, who says Sayoc called himself a white supremacist. Debra Gureghian said Sayoc told her that lesbians like her and other minorities should be put on an island. And though he liked her, she would be the first person he would burn, Gureghian recalled.

Since Sayoc's arrest, more people are speaking out about the accused bomber and their interactions with him.

"I pulled up the news and looked for a picture of him and said, 'Oh my God that is him.' And that scared the hell out of me. I didn't know whether it's a time bomb, whether it's a fake bomb, whether it's real bombs," said Rolando Chang Barrero, the Curator of the Box Gallery, an art gallery in West Palm Beach.

Sayoc's cousin, Lenny Altieri, described him as a lunatic and a loner.

Investigators are working to find out if there are more bombs and the motivation behind the threats.