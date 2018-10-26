OPA-LOCKA, Fla. — Investigators continue to try to pinpoint the culprit and motives behind the mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of President Donald Trump.

Authorities looking at postal facility in South Florida

Investigation ongoing into mail-bomb plot

Crude bomb devices were sent to entities critical of Trump

7:30 a.m.:

President Donald Trump took to social media in the middle of the night, reiterating his distrust at the media.

In a tweet posted just before 3:30 a.m. EDT, he said he thinks groups like CNN are blaming him for the bombs being sent.

The president also claimed comparisons to 9/11 and and the Oklahoma City bombing are circulating. He also claimed a double-standard when it comes to criticism, saying when he criticizes the media, they "go wild and scream it's just not presidential."

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

As for the reference to the Oklahoma City bombing, some have compared the bomb plot to what's been termed "homegrown terrorism," though authorities have not released any details on who may have mailed the crude bomb devices or why.

Earlier:

The focus is now on Florida, with law enforcement officials now confirming at least some of the packages originated there. Authorities think several of the packages went through processing and distribution at a center in Opa-Locka, Florida, near Miami.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted Thursday night: "Our Bomb Squad & K-9 Unit are currently providing assistance to our federal partners at the USPS Opa-Locka mail facility as part of the ongoing investigation into suspicious packages located in other jurisdictions."

Our Bomb Squad & K-9 Unit are currently providing assistance to our federal partners at the @USPS Opa-Locka mail facility as part of the ongoing investigation into suspicious packages located in other jurisdictions. This assistance is as a precautionary measure... pic.twitter.com/PoZj7PkL6F — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 25, 2018

The distribution center handles mail incoming and outgoing from South Florida.

Three more devices were linked to the plot Thursday — two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro — bringing the total to 10 in an outbreak of politically loaded menace with little, if any, precedent.

All 10 similar-looking packages had the same return address: South Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

And although initially it was thought that some of the packages were hand-delivered, investigators tell The New York Times that it's now thought that all 10 crude bomb devices were sent through the mail.

Authorities warned there might well be more.

On Thursday night, The New York Police Department said a report of two unattended packages at the Time Warner Center was a false alarm. The NYPD had said it had evaluated the packages "as a precaution."

The packages have been addressed to people such as former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, the CNN offices in New York City and Rep. Maxine Waters of California. The common thread among them was obvious: critical words for Trump and frequent, harsher criticism in return.

Details suggested a pattern: that the items were packaged in Manila envelopes, addressed to prominent Trump critics and carried U.S. postage stamps. The devices were being examined by technicians at the FBI’s forensic lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Besides looking at the packages, law enforcement will also be looking at the devices themselves for any clues as to where the materials were purchased. They hope that will help narrow down their search for a suspect.

#FBI is seeking info from the public to aid in the investigation of the suspicious packages. No piece of info is too small. Do not hesitate to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Tipsters can remain anonymous. https://t.co/43gM4NBm9s pic.twitter.com/1AHJIB1no5 — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

The FBI tweeted Friday that it's asking for the public's help for clues.

Agents are encouraging people to call 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips.