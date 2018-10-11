COCOA, Florida -- A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he kicked down the door of a home and attacked the woman inside as she slept.

Deloris Rogers, who lives on Jackson Street in Cocoa, said that while she was sleeping overnight Monday, a stranger kicked down her door at about 1 a.m. and struck her head with a vase from the bathroom.

"It sounded so loud, and my face was throbbing. (I thought) 'Oh gosh, I've been shot,' and I ran out and called 911," Rogers said.

While the paramedics stopped her head from bleeding, police responded to another call just a few doors down on South Carolina Street. The resident told investigators that a strange man rang her door bell at about 2:40 a.m. Before police could arrive, the suspect fled.

A short time later, Rockledge Police arrested a man for trespassing on school grounds, but agencies pieced evidence together and concluded that Marcus Miller was the man in the surveillance video.

During Miller's first appearance before a judge on a trespassing charge, the judge set his bond to $1,000. Miller said he plans to represent himself.

Rogers is recuperating from her injuries, but the emotional scars are going to take a lot longer to heal.

For more than 30 years, she's lived in the neighborhood with no incidents. She said everyone knows each another.

Since the attack, though, Rogers has added two extra locks to her front door. She said she used to feel safe.

"I'm thinking, you came to kill me and don't even know me," Rogers said.

As of Wednesday, Miller was at the Brevard County Jail with no bond. He's also charged with burglary, battery and attempted burglary.