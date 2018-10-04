ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve already seen some morning rain showers across coastal areas, and scattered showers will remain possible this afternoon.

The best chance for activity will be Metro Orlando and points south, with highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The scattered showers should quickly come to an end this evening as temps fall into the 70s. A few coastal showers will be possible overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

Some drier air will push in for Friday, reducing rain chances further. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon hours, but most locations will stay dry. Highs for Friday will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will increase for the weekend. Some moisture will quickly return to the area, resulting in a scattering of showers and storms. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Even more tropical moisture is scheduled to arrive next week. This will increase the rain chances further, with a good chance for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will hold in the upper 80s.

A Small Craft Advisory continues for the Atlantic waters today, with seas 5-7 feet and gusty winds at 10-15 knots. Surfers will have poor conditions, with an easterly swell.

The rip current threat remains high today, and swimming in the Atlantic is discouraged today.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Leslie continues to churn in the open waters of the Atlantic . Leslie is no threat to land, but continues to throw high surf across Bermuda and the east coast of the United States.

Leslie will continue to meander in the open waters of the Atlantic and will likely weaken back to a tropical storm early next week.

Elsewhere, we continue to watch a weak complex near the Central American coastline. This system will remain disorganized over the next few days, but could organize early next week as it enters the northwestern Caribbean. This has a low chance for development.

If named, the next on the list is Michael. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

