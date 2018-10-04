ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Leslie continues to move slowly over the open Atlantic, about 455 miles east of Bermuda.

Hurricane Leslie no threat to Florida or U.S.

Leslie may create dangerous surf, rip current conditions on Florida's East Coast

This storm does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S., but swells generated by Leslie will create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along our east coast for the rest of this week.

Leslie is packing sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving to the north at 8 mph.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 195 miles from the center. Hurricane-force winds extend out 45 miles.

Leslie will slowly move north for the rest of the week, then a sharp turn to the east this weekend. Leslie’s minimum central pressure is currently 976 mb.

There are no other named storms at this time, but there is one area showing minimal signs of development in the western Caribbean Sea.

A broad area of low pressure is drifting northward, but it likely will enter an unfavorable environment for intensification due to strong upper level winds.

It has been flagged with a low chance of development in the next two to five days. We will be keeping an eye on it.

Michael is the next name on the list for this year.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.