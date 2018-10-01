APOPKA, Fla. A man who stole a deputy cruiser and led deputies on a high-speed chase is facing a long list of felony charges, according to officials.

Vincent Joseph Botta is being held without bond

RELATED: Officials: Deputy vehicle stolen after crash in Apopka



Vincent Joseph Botta is at the Orange County Jail after causing a dangerous chain of events that all started with a mental health call from his roommate who was worried about his behavior at a residence on Summit Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the area around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, they say they found Botta threatening himself with a knife.

Botta allegedly caused three crashes in total after he stole a pick-up truck and rammed it into a deputy who was parked, authorities stated in a news release.

Deputy Michael Myles got out of his patrol vehicle to help Botta, when he allegedly attacked the law enforcement officer and stole his cruiser, authorities stated.

A short chase ensued before the suspect crashed the patrol car at the intersection of Park Avenue and First Street in Apopka.



The Orange County Sheriff's says the Botta bailed from the deputy cruiser he stole after crashing into two vehicles.

He then allegedly attacked several deputies and was tased twice but deputies say it had no effect on him at all.

Botta sent three deputies and two others to the hospital, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

"We're very fortunate that we're not looking at fatalities due to the high rate of speed and the danger of this situation. So, we're all thanking God that no one was injured in this situation. But he was extremely reckless, extremely dangerous and to your question earlier Matt, whether he was under some controlled substance that's something we're going to be checking out," said Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jeff Williamson during a news conference on Sunday.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with:

Two counts of an armed burglary of structure with a dangerous weapon

Criminal mischief

Grand theft third-degree motor vehicle

Carjacking with a firearm

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Resisting officer with violence

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle

Attempted escape

Botta is being held without bond at the Orange County jail on most of his charges.