APOPKA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating two stolen vehicles and a crash involving a deputy vehicle.

Suspect crashes stolen deputy vehicle

Patrol car stolen during struggle with deputy

Suspect first t-boned deputy car with stolen truck

According to officials, the incident began when a stolen pick-up truck t-boned a deputy vehicle at Overland Road and Grace Street in Apopka.

#BreakingNews per Orange county sheriff’s office, a suspect stole a deputy vehicle and caused at least two crashes, with unjuries. The ordeal ended when the suspect crashed in Apopka along Park Ave. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/9UMIhp9tSJ — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) September 30, 2018

According to FHP, an altercation occurred when the deputy went to check on the person in the truck. The subject was able to jump into the deputy's vehicle and flee the scene, before crashing at Park Avenue and First Street.

The report stated, "a myriad of events occurred after a deputy sheriff had their vehicle stolen after a struggle, including at least two crashes and civilians and deputies being injured and transported to the hospital."

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody and is being treated at the hospital.

No other information has been released.