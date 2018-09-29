SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County mother has been arrested and charged in the death of her one-year-daughter who was left in a hot car for seven hours on Friday.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, the infant was found dead in a vehicle parked at a gas pump when her mother, Kailyn Pollard, stopped to get gas.

Pollard told deputies that she had accidentally left her daughter inside the vehicle while she was at work.

According to the affidavit, Pollard failed to drop her daughter, Kit Pollard, off at the Kidz Rock Daycare as normal and arrived at her place of work in Sanford at about 9 a.m. The one-year-old was left unattended, inside of a closed vehicle with the ignition turned off for approximately seven hours, the report stated.

Pollard did not leave work until 4 p.m. and stopped at an Olive Garden to pick up food for dinner before heading to a Wawa gas station, deputies said.

Deputies said Pollard became aware of her daughter in the back seat when she stopped for gas.

Pollard is charged with negligent manslaughter and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

