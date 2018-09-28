SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’re investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl after she was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff's Office's public information officer, the infant was found dead in a vehicle at a gas station at 4640 SR-46 near Sanford.

Detectives say they’re talking to the person with the child, who they could not confirm yet is the child’s parent.

The Sheriff’s Office says it could take some time to determine the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

No further information has been provided at this time.