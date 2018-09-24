ORLANDO, Fla. — A 13 year-old is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries and the driver who hit him and left the scene is still on the run.

Cody Loechner was riding his bike when he was hit while crossing the street on Alafaya Trail near Near Science Drive in Orlando.

Investigators say the driver stopped, as if they were going to help the child, but then kept going. If they would have stopped they would not be facing criminal charges.

This isn’t one of those cases where the driver may not have realized they hit someone.

The 13-year-old’s parents say when their son was hit he flew into the air, hitting the windshield and then went over the top of the vehicle. While he recovers here, his parents made a plea to the driver asking them to come forward.

"Turn yourself in," said Tami Loechner, Hit and Run Victim’s mother. "There is a 13 year old little life laying on the line, fighting as hard as he can fight for his life. I'm begging, please, if somebody knows something please come forward. Except your actions."

Loechner’s parents said the teen has already had one the many surgeries he will have to undergo.

His parents say one of Cody’s arms and legs were broken, and he also suffered from other extensive internal damages.

Cody’s face was also severely injured when the driver hit him, leaving a huge gash in his forehead. According to detectives, the vehicle they’re looking for is white and will have front end damage. It may be a Toyota, but the model is unknown.

Unfortunately Hit and Run cases are becoming more common throughout the state. Last year, there were over 7,000 reported hit and runs..and just throughout the Central Florida area there are at least two dozen unsolved cases.