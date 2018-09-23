ORLANDO, Fla. —The search is on for a hit-and-run driver that left a teen in serious condition after hitting him on his bicycle.
Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, on Alafaya Trail near Science Drive in Orlando.
Officers say someone driving a white car was traveling north on Alafaya, hit Cody Loechner, slowed down and then drove off.
The 13-year-old Loechner was not in the crosswalk and he was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the car will have front-end damage.