ORLANDO, Fla. —The search is on for a hit-and-run driver that left a teen in serious condition after hitting him on his bicycle.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, on Alafaya Trail near Science Drive in Orlando.

Officers say someone driving a white car was traveling north on Alafaya, hit Cody Loechner, slowed down and then drove off.

The 13-year-old Loechner was not in the crosswalk and he was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the car will have front-end damage.