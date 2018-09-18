KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Community Hope Center strives to help those in need within Osceola County make their way towards stability and self-sufficiency.

The organization is considering using shipping containers to create affordable housing in the area called the ‘Hope Village.’

Community Hope Center raises money for 'Hope Village'

Group wants to create housing out of shipping containers

Community Harvest Program goes on until Sept. 30

RELATED: Proposed affordable apartments to use shipping containers, group says

“It literally takes a village to build a village,” said Will Cooper, Program Director of the Community Hope Center.

New renderings show what the project would look like. But in order to make this 200-plus unit come to life, along with a three story community center, they need money.

“We are trying to save and stretch every dollar that we have and so when people find creative ways that they can help us we are always… Every bit is helpful,” Cooper said.

The Columbia Restaurant is pitching in. This month the restaurant will donate 5 percent of all bills to the charity of your choice. Customers get to pick which nonprofit by putting a check mark on the ballot.

“So each year charities apply to be part of our community harvest, because it is so profitable to them and so beneficial,” said Jeff Houck the Marketing & PR Manager for Columbia Restaurants. “And we go through and we check each one of the charities and the Community Hope Center does such great work… It honors us by them being involved in the community harvest program.”

The Community Harvest Program extends all the way until Sept. 30, and it’s not just happening in Celebration -- there are six other locations including Sarasota, Tampa and St. Augustine.

The Community Hope Center says they’re thankful, as this will help the Hope Village become a reality.

“We are really proud of all of our partnerships, and especially the partnership with the Columbia restaurants. We are so thankful that we were chosen again to be a part of this program and again,” Cooper said. “Everything helps. And so we are just glad they have decided to give back in this way, and we are honored to partner with them.”

This is the 21st year of the Community Harvest Program. Columbia has raised $2.2 million since the start of the program for a number of charities.