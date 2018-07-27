KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A nonprofit that helps working poor families met with Osceola County about possibly building a 256-unit apartment complex that would be affordable.

Nonprofit discusses affordable apt. complex with Osceola leaders

Group wants to rent out 3-bedroom units for $900 or less/month

Their goal is to rent out three-bedroom units for less than $900 a month.

Angela Sanchez has to start up her battery car manually to get it running. Her car is the only way she and her husband Steve Sanchez have to get to and from work.

“We’re working together, and it’s like we can’t even afford to live by ourselves in that mobile home to take care of the rent and the utilities -- it’s impossible,” Angela said.

The Community Hope Center on U.S. 192 deals with folks like the Sanchez’s on the daily. This is why the nonprofit is considering using shipping containers to create affordable housing in the area -- a project they’re calling the Hope Village.

“We have heard that using shipping containers may actually end up saving us quite a bit of money because of the new tariffs that have just been put in place,” said Mary Downey, Executive Director for the Community Hope Center.

“Especially on steel, shipping containers are already here in the country, and that steel is already in use as opposed to buying new steel,” she added.

The Hope Village would be built on Old Vineland Road, and this is because a year ago the Florida United Methodist Church donated five acres of land there to the Hope Center.

“I can just imagine what the past was and also what the future could be with families thriving and growing here,” Downey said.

While there is a possibility that the existing structures may have to go, Downey said that those items will be replaced, especially the fellowship hall.

The Sanchez family’s wish something like the Hope Village will come to fruition -- for them and for the many people like them.

“I want to have our own house, or our own apartment -- I don't care if it’s an apartment -- just by ourselves and not have to invite someone -- ‘I need you to come live with me so I can pay for the rent,’” Angela said.

The Hope Center recently had a plea application meeting with the county that is allowing them to move forward and explore this option. There is no set budget or timeline for the project yet.