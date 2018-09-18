ORLANDO, Fla. — It's going to be quite hot again for Central Florida on Tuesday, but only a few thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon.

Tuesday's highs at 94 degrees

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Hot temperatures will prevail again Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. A few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon but coverage will be widely scattered. Expect highs in the low to mid-90s. Storms will dissipate with the loss of daytime heating.

Overnight will be muggy and mild under partly cloudy skies. Similar weather will unfold Wednesday, but an increase in moisture will start to boost the coverage of afternoon storms.

A weak trough sinking into Florida from the north will enhance the storm chance for the remainder of the week.

Highs will remain above average, in the low 90s.

The rip current risk remains elevated along the east coast of Florida.

The other hazard will be isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Near shore, the swell will begin to ease some. In the offshore waters, boaters will find seas of 2 to 3 feet.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida at this time. The remnants of Florence are on the move through the Ohio Valley and eventually into New England with more heavy rain.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Joyce is meandering south of the Azores over open water. All other areas are quiet for now.

Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.