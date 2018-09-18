TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Christian-based ministry is set to help Hurricane Florence victims in the North Carolina by bringing water purifiers and supplying clean water.

Air Mobile Ministries is heading to Wilmington, North Carolina with machines that will provide water for people who desperately need it.

Joe Hurston is founder of Air Mobile Ministries. His organization is geared up with everything need to set up fresh water.

“We have tools -- international plug kits, 12 volts. This is a secondary pre-filter. There is a lot of sediment in the water,” said Hurston.

He said he can put one of the units together in about a minute, and that the purifiers have helped in more than 40 countries.

Now, with thousands without power, and people dealing with severe flooding in areas like Wilmington, Hurst and his crew are set help those going through tough times.

“It’s what keeps us going and doing this; it’s indescribable really,” said Hurst.

They plan to bring up to seven of these water purifiers, which Hurst says can provide 1,000 people water per day with just one unit.

Air Mobile Ministries plans to be in Wilmington for about a week.