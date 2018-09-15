TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A Titusville man is in custody after police say he stabbed a woman who was staying at his house.

Titusville man charged with attempted murder

Police say Benjamin Wright stabbed woman who was staying at his house

Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Benjamin Wright was arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to investigators, Wright stabbed the woman so badly she was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"This is a quiet neighborhood," said Amy Matthews, spokeswoman with Titusville Police. "Nobody knew this was going to happen. Unfortunately he did stab the victim."

Jeffrey Vasseur lives a few houses away from the suspect and says most people in the neighborhood are friendly, but finding out that an attempted murder happened a few houses away is eye-opening.

"That's shocking it did happen in our neighborhood," Vasseur said.

Wright is expected to appear before a judge Sunday afternoon. He's currently being held without bond.