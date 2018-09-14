ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday afternoon may see a stray storm, but all eyes are on Hurricane Florence.

Hot, mainly dry conditions are in store for Friday as stable air sets up on the back edge of Hurricane Florence. Winds from the southwest will help drive temperatures into the low to mid-90s.

A stray storm is possible Friday afternoon but coverage will be minimal. It will stay muggy and mild tonight with lows in the mid- to upper 70s.

Similar weather will follow on Saturday but a slight uptick in moisture will help trigger a few more afternoon showers, but the majority of the day will be hot and dry. Highs will run above the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

By Sunday into next week, typical afternoon storms will become more common again. Daytime highs will stay in the low 90s.

Those in small craft are urged to use caution Friday with seas of 3 to 5 feet. In the surf zone, expect another day of heavy, pounding surf, which may lead to minor beach erosion.

This setup is causing a high risk of rip currents.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains very active but none of the named systems right now pose a direct threat to Florida.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.