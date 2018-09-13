ORLANDO, Fla. -- More Central Florida communities will be able to offer reduced-price bear-resistant trash cans because of a Florida grant.

Ten communities throughout the state will share a $500,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. The grant is meant to help the communities offer the bear-resistant cans, dumpsters and other equipment at reduced cost.

The cans are meant to make it easier to secure waste from foraging bears, who are more likely to stay in a community if food is available readily.

These are the Central Florida communities that got money from the half a million dollar grant.

City of Apopka

The city got $85,000 to buy cans to offer to residents at a discount. Apopka officials say the ordinance, approved in August, makes the cans available with a deposit. For right now, the cans will be available in areas where there have been issues.

Lake County

The county got $25,000 to buy cans to sell to residents at a discount. Cans are available in 65 and 95-gallon sizes for $40. They are normally around $250. To request a can, residents can call 352-343-3776.

Seminole County

The county got $177,000 to buy cans to sell to residents in the western area of the county at a discount. Seminole County became the first in Florida to offer the cans in 2016. The county offers a 64-gallon bear-resistant container at a discount, but as of right now the county has more a waiting list for bear-resistance trash cans. More details can be found on the Seminole County website.

City of Mount Dora

The city received $18,000 to buy bear-resistant trash cans for residents.

Marion County

The county received $5,000 to buy cans to sell to residents at a discount. The county says 64-gallon cans cost $42.80, while 96-gallon cans cost $64.20. More information can be found on the Marion County website.

Volusia County

The county received $50,000 to buy cans to sell to residents in the western area of the county at a discount.