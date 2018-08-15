APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka is hoping to keep bears out its neighborhoods by trying to get 300 bear-proof trashcans.
- Trashcans will be used for neighborhoods near Wikiwa Springs State Park
- Price for the trashcans will vary if neighbors agree to use them
The city council on Wednesday will consider an ordinance that could lead to more people obtaining bear-resistant trashcans.
Mayor Bryan Nelson says they are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to get 300 bear-proof trashcans for neighborhoods near Wekiwa Springs State Park.
That is where officials have spotted more human and bear interactions.
Nelson says it all started after Seminole County approved bear-resistant trashcans that forced the bears to look elsewhere for food.
"We've seen an increase incidents of bears in Apopka and Northwest Orange County because Seminole County is doing a pretty good job of putting out bear proof trashcans," said Nelson.
The new bear-proof containers will cost $50, but that price goes down to $25 if 10 neighbors on the same street agree to use the trashcans.
The ordinance also restricts the hours-regular trash containers can be stored near the curb, along with requiring bird feeders and pet food to be kept in inaccessible spots for bears.
The city council meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.