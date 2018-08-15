APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka is hoping to keep bears out its neighborhoods by trying to get 300 bear-proof trashcans.

Trashcans will be used for neighborhoods near Wikiwa Springs State Park

Price for the trashcans will vary if neighbors agree to use them

The city council on Wednesday will consider an ordinance that could lead to more people obtaining bear-resistant trashcans.

Mayor Bryan Nelson says they are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to get 300 bear-proof trashcans for neighborhoods near Wekiwa Springs State Park.

That is where officials have spotted more human and bear interactions.

Nelson says it all started after Seminole County approved bear-resistant trashcans that forced the bears to look elsewhere for food.

"We've seen an increase incidents of bears in Apopka and Northwest Orange County because Seminole County is doing a pretty good job of putting out bear proof trashcans," said Nelson.

The new bear-proof containers will cost $50, but that price goes down to $25 if 10 neighbors on the same street agree to use the trashcans.

The ordinance also restricts the hours-regular trash containers can be stored near the curb, along with requiring bird feeders and pet food to be kept in inaccessible spots for bears.

The city council meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.