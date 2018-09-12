ORLANDO, Fla. — New details released Wednesday indicate that an Orlando 2-year-old boy whose mother is charged in his death likely died a slow and painful death.

Jayce Martin's death has been ruled a homicide. His mother, 24-year-old Victoria Toth, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Investigators say there were obvious signs of abuse, bruising and declining health, an arrest affidavit indicates.

Toth called 911 on July 18 after she said she found her son unresponsive and lying in a pool of vomit at the family's Bethune Drive home.

Police said at the time that Jayce appeared to be "malnourished and very thin" and had multiple bruises on his body.

Toth eventually told police that she would often leave her son in the care of her boyfriend, who physically expressed his anger often, according to the affidavit.

Toth told police she first noticed on Sunday, July 15, that "Jayce was acting like he did not feel well and stated that he did not want to play, was lethargic and didn't have an appetite, which Toth stated was out of character for him."

Investigators said the symptoms continued for several days, and even after a family member recommended that Toth take Jayce to a doctor, she refused.

"When asked why she failed to seek medical treatment for her severely sick child, Toth advised us she did not want medical personnel to judge her for bringing her son into the emergency room," the affidavit said.

Toth's boyfriend, Jonathan Pursglove, told police that they didn't take Jayce to get medical treatment "because he did not feel anything could be done for the child," and didn't explain further.

Orange County Medical Examiner Dr. Marie Hansen eventually ruled Martin's death a homicide.

An autopsy revealed that Jayce suffered from blunt force trauma and developed peritonitis, or inflammation of abdominal tissue.

According to the Mayo Clinic, peritonitis is "usually infectious and often life-threatening. It is caused by leakage or a hole in the intestines, such as from a burst appendix or blunt force."

"Dr. Hansen said the trauma to Jayce was so severe that it caused a perforation in the (gastrointestinal) tract, leading to contents of the bowel entering Jayce's body; causing an infection (Peritonitis); resulting in his death," the affidavit said. "Dr. Hansen further said, due to the force sustained, likened to a 'sucker punch' or an injury so severe it had to be have been caused by someone with a large enough size to generate such force."

Dr. Mark Kesler, a child protection team physician, told investigators that Jayce's death was preventable and treatable had his mother taken him to a doctor, according to the affidavit.

"Dr. Kesler has no doubt this child was the victim of abuse due to several bruises throughout his body, possible rib fractures that could have been previously sustained and his overall appearance," the police report said. "He said Jayce suffered unnecessarily and that this could be considered a 'torture case' due to this child being severely neglected."

Investigators said Toth explained Jayce's multiple bruises as the result of having "awful balance," saying he would "regularly run into things."

"During our interview with Toth she often referred to her son as a 'brat' and stated he regularly misbehaved and was disciplined at least daily for failure to listen," the police report said. "Other than the bruising to Jayce's forehead, Toth stated her son did not have any other injuries or accidents within the week preceding his death."

Police said they charged Toth with aggravated manslaughter of a child with the belief that Toth was aware of the severity of the boy's injuries and need for medical treatment.

An Orange County judge set her bond at $50,000.