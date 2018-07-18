ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police are conducting a death investigation involving a 2-year-old child.

Orlando Police investigating death of 2-year-old child

Dispatchers got nonemergency assistance call before 7 a.m.

Family had recently moved to Washington Shores, neighbors say

The investigation is taking place on the 800 block of Bethune Drive, police said.

No other details have been released.

A call came in to dispatchers for nonemergency assistance before 7 a.m., records show.

By late Wednesday morning, yellow police tape surrounded the home. The Medical Examiner and a police chaplain were at the scene.

Officers were seen going door to door, interviewing neighbors as well as the home's occupants.

Neighbors said the family at the home had recently moved to Washington Shores.

We have a reporter at to the scene; check back for updates.