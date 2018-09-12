PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Hurricane Florence isn't just causing problems for people on the coast of the Carolinas but also for people on some cruise ships.

Florence forces 2 cruise ships to dock at Port Canaveral

Passengers taking extended Florida vacation in stride

Some businesses thriving on unexpected influx of customers

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

STORM SEASON 2018: Interactive Storm Tracker, storm supply checklist, FAQs

The Norwegian Escape out of New York docked at Port Canaveral for half a day Tuesday before heading to Nassau, Bahamas. On Wednesday, Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas docked there until Thursday.

Passengers said they have a feeling their five-day cruise -- which has now turned into a nine-day cruise -- might get even longer.

Cheryl Harrow had an idyllic family vacation planned -- until Hurricane Florence arrived. But she and her family are not stressing over this, because most of them are retired, and for the others who have to go back to work, their bosses understand their situation.

"We were supposed to get to Bermuda, but we didn't get there," the Baltimore nurse said. "We went to the Bahamas and were ready to go home, but they said, 'No, no, no, you have to stay a little longer," Harrow said.

Some businesses that thrive on tourism are profiting from the unexpected influx of cruise ship passengers. For Ron Jon Surf Shop, marketing manager Heather Lewis said that because of Hurricane Irma last year, they had to close the store until it passed. This year, they're glad they can remain open for the unexpected customers.

One person enjoying the extended vacation is Bryan Staufer from Maryland. He said he's glad the ship was diverted to Florida's Space Coast because he was able to go shopping and see a little bit of Florida.

He, along with his wife and friends, are enjoying the impromptu vacation and said they have been enjoying the cruise ship's open bar.

"I'm on a cruise. I got the alcohol package," Stauffer said.

Mostly, the cruise passengers seemed to be taking advantage of the extra days away and the stay at a destination location.

That's exactly what Harrow and her group are planning to do, she said: It's 5 o'clock somewhere for the cruise ship passengers.

"I called work and said, 'Hey, I'm not going to get there. When I get there, I get there," she laughed.