SANFORD, Fla. -- Sanford Police are investigating a shooting at Mama Coot’s Bar that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Man fatally shot at Mama Coot's Bar in Sanford

Anyone with info to call 800-423-8477

According to Sanford Police Spokesperson, Ronny Neal, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:46 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The unidentified man is believed to be between 26 and 28 years old.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” said Neal. “We’re asking anybody with information to definitely give us a call.”

Paramedics with the Sanford Fire Department provided medical attention, however, the victim died at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and tips that lead to solving a felony case is eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.