SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. -- City commissioners late Wednesday night unanimously adopted a resolution asking the state to set water safety standards after groundwater tested positive for cancer-causing chemicals .

Satellite Beach adopts resolution to address drinking water

Some groundwater tested positive for cancer-causing chemicals

Temporary fix for safe water may come from Fountain, Colorado

The resolution calls on the state to develop state regulatory standards for the chemicals for drinking, irrigation and open bodies of water such as the Indian River Lagoon.

The months of water testing took place at Patrick Air Force Base and in Satellite Beach city limits. The base recently said that firefighting foam used decades ago did contain two cancer causing chemicals, PFOA and PFOS.

"It's a big worldwide issue. You can't pinpoint one group or even area. We learn more as time goes on. A lot of times, we were using things we didn't know was a problem (back then)," Satellite Beach City Manager Courtney Barker said.

Cancer survivor and advocate Stel Bailey says that until Resolution 1007 reaches the state, residents need a temporary solution .

"Locally, I hope they offer some filtration system, but it costs so much money," Bailey said. "Residents need peace of mind, and this could give them that until everyone figures out what needs to be cleaned."

Almost 2,000 miles away in the city of Fountain, Colorado, Utilities Director Curtis Mitchell says their city also tested positive for those chemicals in the water, including drinking water. He said that nearby Peterson Air force Base, along with city officials, came up with a temporary solution other cities could likely adopt.

"Two sets of filters for private well owners, under-sink system to filter out the chemicals," Mitchell said. "They provided bottled water as well, so that we can we can be an example for our nation."

That's what Satellite Beach is hoping for: figuring out a solution instead of pointing fingers.

"(We want to) start meeting with legislators, then we want federal assistance. It's a federal issue affecting our lagoon," Barker said.

Satellite Beach is also asking the state to set drinking water standards lower than the Federal Health Advisory Level, conduct more testing and develop a plan on how to move forward.

But residents like Bailey are still left with unanswered questions.

"Where is it spreading? What are we cleaning up and where?"