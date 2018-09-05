KEY WEST, Fla. — Key West is known for its pristine waters and beautiful summer days, but did you ever want a bird’s eye view of how beautiful the keys really are?

Explore The Keys from a bird's eye view

Takes 88 steps to get all the way up the lighthouse

For more info, head to their website

Nestled under trees with the faint sounds of the ocean, you’ll find peace and quiet – well, aside from the occasional rooster crowing.

It's this Key West historical treasure that will give you views and a look into the past of the Florida Keys.

"Pretty much we walked all over Key West, it was beautiful and on our way back to our hotel, we stopped here and the views were just amazing. It's definitely a must do," said Shayna Combs, a visitor to the Keys.

The Key West Lighthouse, decommissioned years earlier, now stands as a stable of Old Town in Key West.

"The lighthouse gives you a really good idea of just how much the city has grown. It’s just a beautiful view. Especially on a day like this when it’s so clear," said Fiona Mueller, Lighthouse Docent.

The historic lighthouse keeper's quarters, now a museum, takes you through the early days of the lighthouse. Showing you its history and a glimpse of what life was like in the 1800’s.

But to take in the views from the top, it takes 88 steps to get all the way up there. Once there though, you'll find you can see more than nine miles of the beautiful Florida Keys.

"The lighthouse is amazing. You can walk around the whole thing and pretty much see every single view you can think of," Combs said.

It's a wonderful way to explore the Keys from a birds eye view.

The Key West Lighthouse and Museum is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

For more information, head to their website.