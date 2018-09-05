BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — September is National Prostate Health Month, and the American Cancer Society reports -- other than skin cancer -- prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the county.

Brevard doctor encourages men to maintain prostrate health

Dr. Kobobel says patients should go to annual check-ups

Doctor recommends men start getting checked at 45

The estimated number for 2018 will shock you: There will be about 164,690 new cases of prostate cancer and about 29,430 deaths from prostate cancer.

That’s about one in nine men who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and one in 41 will die from prostate cancer.

Stan Ziobro considers himself in good shape for being 57 years old. The last time he says he had a physical was about 23 years ago.

Even though Ziobro works in the medical field, he admits he does not follow medical recommendations of getting checked. Not having medical insurance is another reason for Ziobro.

“I don’t see the need to volunteer to do it unless I think there is something wrong,” he said.

According to Brevard County Family Doctor Dr. Jasen Kobobel, most of the times for patients who do not get their annual check-up, by the time they come in when they noticed something is wrong, the cancer diagnosis if far along.

Kobobel says symptoms like frequent urination at night are often times overlooked. When a patient comes in with more severe symptoms that means the cancer is spreading.

“People tend to procrastinate to come in for their physicals. Prostate cancer can be found later than we’d like to -- that leads to worse outcomes,” Kobobel said.

He recommends getting checked started at age 45, but if you have a medical family history of cancer, you may want to start sooner.